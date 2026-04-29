EXCLUSIVE: ‘Allu Arjun, Atlee’s Raaka will hit another level, opening to be out of this world’ reveals SFX supervisor

SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi was recently roped in for a conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush. During the interaction, the artist shared details about the Allu Arjun and Atlee film Raaka, explaining what fans could expect from the magnum opus.

EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Tyagi on what to expect from Allu Arjun’s Raaka

Speaking with Hindi Rush, Vishal Tyagi said, “I’m telling you, this film ( Raaka ) will do wonders. Kyunki yeh pan-Indian film bhi hai, toh usko kuch alag opening mil sakti hai. It can go to a different level. Main itna hi bata sakta hoon.”

(Since this is also a pan-Indian film, it could get a different kind of opening. It can go to another level. That’s all I can say.)

The artist continued, “ Allu Arjun has his own fan following. Uske saath, after Atlee gave Jawan, such a big hit… Atlee is now known in the Mumbai circles. Jawan dene se woh Bombay industry mein famous ho gaye hain; wahan (South) toh famous the hi. For this belt, log Atlee ke wajah se dekhenge, aur Allu Arjun ka fan following hai, toh yeh double combination hai. Kuch toh alag opening hogi.”

(With that, after Atlee delivered such a big hit with Jawan, he has become well known in Mumbai circles. He was already famous in the South, but after Jawan, he has gained recognition in the Bollywood industry as well. In this region, people will come to watch because of Atlee, and since Allu Arjun has a strong fan following, it becomes a double combination. So, the opening is bound to be out of this world.)

Watch the interview here:

Continuing his conversation, Vishal Tyagi recalled his memories of working with several actors and directors, including those in the South. The SFX artist also remembered how once Rajinikanth called him “crazy.”

Tyagi said, “Mera toh crew se bohut bonding hota hai. Whichever film, main South mein bhi jaata hoon toh aisa hi hota hai. South mein matlab Rajinikanth bolte the, ‘pagal hai yeh aadmi, pagal hai.’ Kyunki cigarette mere muh mein rehti thi aur main bomb ka connection karta tha. I don’t think anybody hates me, but everyone loves me.”

(My bonding with the crew is always very strong. No matter which film I do, even when I go down South, it’s the same. In the South, Rajinikanth used to say, ‘This man is crazy, absolutely crazy.’ Because I would have a cigarette in my mouth while setting up bomb connections. I don’t think anybody hates me; in fact, everyone loves me.)

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