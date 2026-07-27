EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's new office space named ‘ICONZAA’ in Hyderabad and it has a special connection

Allu Arjun has an exciting slate of projects lined up, with Raaka currently being his primary commitment. Now, sources suggest that the Pushpa actor is constructing a new office space, whose name appears to pay tribute to the title bestowed upon him by his fans.

According to sources, Allu Arjun is developing an office space named “ICONZAA.” A source said, “Allu Arjun is building one of the most iconic office spaces in Hyderabad, called ICONZAA. Allu Arjun is personally involved in the development of the project and is overseeing every aspect of its design and architecture.”

The source further claimed that the name is inspired by the title "Icon Star," which fans have associated with the actor over the years. It seems that Allu Arjun has combined "Icon" with his initials to create the name ICONZAA, with the building expected to become a notable landmark in the city.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Raaka is an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role and directed by Atlee. The magnum opus is expected to make extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it one of the actor's most technically ambitious projects.

In the first-look glimpse, Allu Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar with werewolf-like features. While additional details remain under wraps, reports suggest that the actor will portray four different characters, exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Sai Abhyankkar has been confirmed as the composer for both the songs and the background score.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) . In the announcement teaser, the actor is seen wearing the signature silver kada often associated with Lokesh Kanagaraj's films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired aesthetic.

The film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while reports suggest that Pooja Hegde is in talks to play the female lead.

Additionally, Allu Arjun is expected to collaborate with director-actor Basil Joseph on another upcoming project.

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