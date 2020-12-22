EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor REVEALS calling Maheep after seeing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; Praises Shanaya

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, AK vs AK star Anil Kapoor revealed watching the first episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and calling Maheep Kapoor soon after.

Anil Kapoor will appear in AK vs AK, alongside Anurag Kashyap, this week. The actor plays himself as he stands on a fictional crossroads with Anurag in the Netflix film. While we are excited to watch the two AKs take over Bollywood, the Kapoor's appearance comes just a few weeks after another Kapoor from the household had all eyes on her via the platform. We are talking about Maheep Kapoor. The Kapoor family member appeared in the series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Maheep was joined by Neelam, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan in the series. The show gave fans an inside look into her life with Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor making appearances in a couple of episodes. While viewers share their verdict on social media, Anil Kapoor told Pinkvilla exclusively that he watched the first episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and called Maheep immediately after. "Maine iska pehla episode dekha and I liked it. Matter of fact, I spoke to Maheep also, she was very, very good in the show. Everybody was good but obviously, my loyalties are with Maheep. So immediately I called her up and told her. Sanjay se bhi meri baat hui so I was happy to see her. I was happy to see Shanaya also, she looked beautiful in it," Anil said.

Apart from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Anil joined Anurag to talk about AK vs AK as well. Check out the interview below:

Have you watched Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

