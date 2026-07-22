EXCLUSIVE: Anubhav Sinha to direct Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal in an action film for Bhushan Kumar

After Assi, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is gearing up for his next project, and it brings together two of the biggest action stars of the industry — Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal. The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and is going to be an out-and-out action entertainer.

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According to sources, the team has locked an idea that will bring Tiger and Vidyut together in a never-before-seen action film. Both actors have greenlit the project, which is currently being developed with the aim of going on floors later this year.

"The idea has been locked, and both Tiger and Vidyut are on board. It is an out-and-out action film, and the combination of the two actors is something that the team is very excited about. Anubhav has a strong vision for the film, and the intention is to create a high-scale action entertainer that gives both actors enough space to showcase their strengths," a source close to the development revealed.

The source further added that the project is currently in the pre-production stage, with the makers working on the screenplay and action design. "The film is being planned on a large scale, and a lot of attention is being given to the action set pieces. Tiger and Vidyut come with very different styles and strengths as performers, and bringing them together will give the film a very interesting dynamic," added a source.

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While details about the plot and the characters are being kept under wraps, the collaboration marks an exciting pairing for the action genre. Tiger Shroff is known for his agility and high-octane action performances, while Vidyut Jammwal has carved a niche for himself with his martial arts expertise and physicality.

With Anubhav Sinha at the helm and Bhushan Kumar backing the project, the film is expected to be one of the major action films to watch out for. The makers are aiming to begin shooting later this year, with further details expected to be announced in due course.

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