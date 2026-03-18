EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher hails Aditya Dhar's 'remarkable job', Ranveer Singh's 'realistic act' in Dhurandhar's success

Anupam Kher, who recently directed Tanvi: The Great, exclusively sat with Pinkvilla in an insightful conversation. During the interaction, the actor talked about his life, ups and downs, career choices and a lot more. He also shared his thoughts on how Dhurandhar turned out to be a sensation among the audience.

Sharing his take on Dhurandhar’s historic success, Kher boasted about Aditya Dhar’s ‘Honesty’ for telling a story which he believed in. He said, “He (Aditya Dhar) was trying to tell a story which he completely believed in. Aditya Dhar has done a remarkable job. It’s one the finest films, not because usme gore or violence alag tareeke se dikhaya gaya. (Not because gore and violence were shown differently in it.) But it was the bravado of an Indian agent who goes into the enemy country and the truth of that whole thing.”

The National Award-winning actor further elaborated and talked about the ensemble star cast of Dhurandhar. He highlighted that it was Ranveer Singh's performance which made the film believable and realistic. Anupam Kher added, “Bahut saara shrey of course Akshaye (Akshaye Khanna) ko bhi jaata hai, R. Madhavan ko bhi jaata hai, jitne bhi logo ne usme kaam kiya, mere dost Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, that young girl, Sara Arjun, who-so-ever, but I think a lot of credit goes to Ranveer Singh for not breaking the mould of a man who’s standing behind. (Credit of course goes to Akshaye (Akshaye Khanna), R. Madhavan, all the people who worked in it, my friend Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, that young girl, Sara Arjun, who-so-ever, but a lot of credit goes to Ranveer Singh for not breaking the mould of a man who’s standing behind.)”

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he said, “It was his performance, which made the film real. He is a superstar, kahin wo flinch karke wo aise (overreact) kar sakta tha, but he stayed like that (calm and composed) and that made other characters look superior.”

Kher concluded by talking about Aditya Dhar's conviction, “Of course, songs were there, every single thing was fantastic but it was Aditya Dhar’s conviction which made the film it became.”

For the unversed, Dhurandhar smashed around Rs. 788 crore nett in its full run at the Indian box office, becoming the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time in domestic markets. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now playing in cinemas.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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