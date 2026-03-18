EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher opens up on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 being his 550th movie, says ‘Mujhe bahot garv hain iss baat ka…’

Anupam Kher was recently roped in for an interview with Pinkvilla, where the veteran actor opened up on his 550th film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, and the burden of being “Anupam Kher.”

Speaking about his career, Anupam Kher said, “To put myself in the right perspective. Main apne 550 film pe hun. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 mere 550-vi film hain jiska shoot maine abhi khatam kar ke aaya hun. Mujhe bohot garv hain iss baat ka ki Shimla ka ek forest department ka ek clerk ka beta jo June 3, 1981 ko Mumbai aaya tha, jeb main Rs 37 lekar, ab apne 550-vi film ke baare main apne chahne waalon se baat kar raha hain.”

(To put things in the right perspective, I am currently on my 550th film. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is my 550th film, and I have just completed its shoot. I feel very proud that the son of a forest department clerk from Shimla, who came to Mumbai on June 3, 1981, with just Rs 37 in his pocket, is now talking to his well-wishers about his 550th film.)

Kher added, “Iss upalapti mein, main bohot fakr mehsoos karta hun. Bahut kam log iss sthan par pahunch sakte hain jahan mein pahuncha hun, woh apne mehnat ke balboote par, imaandari ke balboote par, optimism ke balboote par. Par mein ‘Anupam Kher’ hone ka bhoj leke nahin chalna chatha, Kyunki main woh bhoja leke jaaunga toh main jukh ke chalunga. Kyunki woh bhoja mere kande pe nahin hain, toh main hamesha udne ke liye tayar rehta hun because main halka mehsoos karta hun. Main uspe khush hun.”

(I feel very proud of this achievement. Very few people are able to reach the position that I have, and I have reached here on the strength of my hard work, honesty, and optimism. But I do not want to carry the burden of being ‘Anupam Kher,’ because if I carry that burden, I will walk with a stoop. Since that weight is not on my shoulders, I am always ready to fly, because I feel light. I am happy with that.)

Here’s the interview:

For those unaware, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is a sequel to the 2006 comedy drama Khosla Ka Ghosla! and is slated to release on August 28, 2026.

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