EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher reveals inspiration for his character in Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ: 'My greatest admirer...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering.

Anupam Kher is a Bollywood veteran who is looked up to by scores of people entering the film industry. In his extensive career spanning over four decades, he has acted in more than 540 films. While he is an inspiration to many, Kher recently revealed that his character from the iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was based on his ‘coolest’ dad. Read on!

Anupam Kher on his relationship with his father

In Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Anupam Kher played the role of Dharamvir Malhotra, a cool and supportive single father to Raj Malhotra (played by Shah Rukh Khan). While everyone wanted a father like him, Kher actually had one in his life. While talking to Pinkvilla, the senior actor revealed that the character in DDLJ is actually based on his real-life father, Pushkar Nath Kher. The Tanvi the Great actor said, “My character in DDLJ was based on my father. My father was the coolest dude on Earth.”

The senior actor, director, and producer believes in living life king-size. While he is neck deep in work, the 71-year-old star never misses an opportunity to laugh-out-loud, just like his father, who was the wind beneath his wing. Speaking about their lovely bond, the actor stated that his father was his greatest admirer, with whom he shared the best relationship.

Watch the interview below:

Going back in time, Kher recalled that from the time his dad saw him in the school play in the fifth grade till the last film he watched of his son, his expressions were the same ‘Waah! Kya beta paida kiya hai maine. Kya kamaal hai. (Wow! I have raised a great son).’ Further in the interview, Kher shared that the best advice his father gave him was that failure is an event, never a person, and only event fails.

While talking about his father, Kher became a little emotional. He was taken back to the moment when he interacted with his mentor, one last time. “Just 20 minutes before he passed away, his last two words in my ear were “live life” because he was dying of some rare disease where he was starving to death,” expressed a heartbroken Anupam Kher.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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