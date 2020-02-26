EXCLUSIVE: Are lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal eyeing a quirky venue by the sea for their April wedding?

As Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are rumoured to tie the knot in April this year, the couple will reportedly have a unique wedding venue for their big day.

It’s been a while since the reports of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding has been doing the rounds. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, are likely to have a spring wedding and will, reportedly, by tying the knot in April this year. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the reports have got the fans excited about Richa and Ali’s big day. And as per the recent buzz, the soon to wed couple has begun the preparations for their D-Day and are busy finalizing the venue for their wedding.

To note, the media reports so far suggested that the wedding would either take place in Lucknow (Fazal’s hometown) or Delhi (Richa’s hometown). Besides, they will, reportedly, be hosting a grand party in Mumbai which will be an affair to remember. And while the love birds are looking out for a wedding venue for their big day, they are exploring new options in order to give the guests an experiential venue. In fact, they are looking for quirky wedding venues to make it a day to remember for everyone in attendance.

A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Richa and Ali have in their mind the kind of wedding they are looking at. Together with the planners, the couple is constantly trying to up the quirk element. Because both of them have bonded with Mumbai deeply, they are looking for venues from where there’s a great view of the sea. Some even recommended a cruise wedding to them and that’s an idea they are toying with too. Boat restaurants are in the new fad in Mumbai and Ali and Richa are exploding their options before settling in for a final location.”

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that while Richa is a supporter of PETA, she has decided to give the traditional ‘ghodi’ (horse) a miss for her wedding. Instead, a prop of a carousel styled horse at the entrance will be used for the big day.

Looks like Ali and Richa are leaving no stone unturned to make their big day special. However, as of now the fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make the big announcement.

