EXCLUSIVE: Arijit Singh back from retirement, reunites with Vishesh Bhatt for Awarapan 2's Yeh Awarapan; Song out on July 21

The speculation around the music of Awarapan 2 ends here. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Vishesh Bhatt is all set to bring Arijit Singh back to sing Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2. The highly anticipated song is composed by Amaal Malik with lyrics by Rashmi Virag. The song releases tomorrow on July 21, across all streaming platforms.

Vishesh Bhatt brings Arijit Singh back from retirement

According to our source, "Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With Yeh Awarapan, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh."

The source further revealed, "The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema’s last fifteen years. It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years." What followed was not a one-time association but an ongoing creative relationship that has produced some of the most enduring songs in Hindi cinema such as Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, Muskurane from CityLights, the Khamoshiyan title track, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track, and Pal from Jalebi.

About the film Awarapan 2

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the film boasts some of the best actors, such as Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, along with Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar. Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film will release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.