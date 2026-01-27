Exclusive: Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, now it's a journey from melody to filmmaking

Arijit Singh: The Soulful Voice of a Generation has indeed announced his retirement from playback singing on social media, specifically on his private X account and Instagram. He expressed gratitude to his fans and stated, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

New Tune Calling!!

But this isn’t a goodbye, folks; it’s a hello to a new chapter in his life: filmmaking.

He cited a desire to explore new creative horizons as the reason behind his retirement from singing. While Arijit Singh’s decision to quit singing may have come as a shock, it isn’t entirely unexpected. A perfectionist at heart, he has always been driven by the urge to explore and create. Knowing his passion, he now wants to focus on direction and production.

His debut Hindi film will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora, and Arijit’s son in lead roles. The jungle adventure film is co-produced by Arijit and his wife, Koel Singh, along with Mahavir Jain.

The film’s schedule is currently underway in Shantiniketan, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui making a special appearance. Veteran actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya is also part of the cast. Arijit’s wife, Koel Singh, has co-written the script with him, and the duo is excited to bring their story to life. According to sources, before its pan-India release, the film will be screened at several film festivals.

This isn’t Arijit’s first foray into filmmaking. He previously directed a Bengali film, Sa (2018), which revolved around a young boy’s musical journey.

As Arijit Singh embarks on this new path, fans and the industry alike are eager to see what he brings to the table. With his passion and dedication, we’re sure to witness something truly special. The curtain may have fallen on his singing career, but the show is far from over.

Here’s to the maestro’s next big hit—on celluloid! As we know… Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.

