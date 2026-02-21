EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi did King and The Ba***ds of Bollywood because of Shah Rukh Khan, says Suhana Khan is 'bound to succeed'

Over the past couple of decades, Arshad Warsi has created a good rapport with many biggies in Bollywood. Actors like Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan are his buddies for whom he can do anything, without any questions asked. While talking to us, Arshad revealed he did King and Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood because he loves the Khans.

Arshad Warsi on working in King and The Ba***ds of Bollywood

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arshad Warsi spoke fondly about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor revealed that he agreed to be a part of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller, King, only because of his friendship with SRK.

Further on, Arshad shared that when Aryan Khan called him to play a gangster in his directorial debut project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he gave a nod without even thinking for a second. “Maine kiya abhi Aryan aur King k liye because I like Aryan and Shah Rukh. I like those people. If they’ll ask me, I’ll do it,” Warsi told us.

The Hulchul actor continued heaping praise on Aryan and Suhana, calling them bright and gifted children. Arshad said that until Aryan’s series came out, no one knew what he was. But now, it’s known what he’s all about. “He is a star without being an actor, and not because he’s Shah Rukh’s son. At a young age, he has multiple businesses running,” he opined.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, he says, is a sweet kid who is working hard on her big-screen debut film, King. “There’s not an ounce of bad behaviour in both of them. They are bound to succeed. There’s too much goodwill going on,” he divulged.

When asked about his relationship with Shah Rukh, Arshad was quick to state that the Pathaan actor is a good host and a wonderful human being. “He's one of those guys who has given my profession dignity,” stated Arshad, adding that Khan, along with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, "made us look so good all over the world.”

“Well-behaved, talented, and well spoken. The whole industry owes it to them,” concluded the Golmaal Again star. On the work front, Arshad Warsi will be next seen in King, along with Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to the Jungle.

