EXCLUSIVE: Arvind Swamy signs on to play a ‘non-negative’ role in Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s next; Makers in talks with top Hindi actor for antagonist part

In an exciting development, after Nayanthara, Arvind Swamy is all set to join Salman Khan’s upcoming action drama, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film has already generated significant buzz with the casting of Nayanthara as the female lead, and Arvind Swamy’s addition will only amplify anticipation. While speculations suggested that the Roja actor would take on an antagonist’s role, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that he will, in fact, be seen in a positive, “non-negative” character.

A source reveals to Pinkvilla, “Casting for the negative lead role is underway as makers are looking to rope in a top Hindi name to play the antagonist part."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is also in talks for an action-packed extended appearance, but is yet to sign dotted lines. So far, the cast includes Salman, Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy.

The yet-untitled film is slated to go on floors from April 20 in Mumbai, marking the beginning of an extensive shooting schedule that will continue through August. With a tight production timeline in place, the makers are eyeing a grand theatrical release in the first quarter of 2027.

Backed by producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the project is being mounted on a massive scale. Known for delivering blockbuster entertainers, the production house is leaving no stone unturned in bringing a cinematic spectacle. The collaboration between Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Arvind Swamy will bring their own distinct screen presence, adding to the film’s pan-Indian appeal.

As the team gears up to begin filming, excitement continues to build around what promises to be a landmark project. With a strong ensemble and an acclaimed director at the helm, this film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

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