EXCLUSIVE: Aryan, Suhana & Jahnavi are there where their heart is, says Juhi Chawla on KKR future.

Juhi Chawla, is gearing up for her next release, in a slice-of-life film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. The film is special in more ways than one as it is Rishi Kapoor's last film. Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with the actress and chatted about the film as well as her IPL team and daughter Jahnavi Mehta's inclusion in it.

For the unversed, Juhi co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan and the actress' daughter Jahnavi Mehta was recently seen at the auction table. Along with Jahnavi were SRK's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. An elated Juhi had even tweeted a photo of the trio as they dipped their feet into the business of the game.

Juhi's tweet on social media gained massive buzz as Jahnavi, Aryan and Suhana took part in the IPL auctions and strategized as well. When asked about the same, Juhi said she was amused to see how the tables have turned.

"That day, I was also quite amused thinking that at one time, these kids used to watch us on TV and that day I was sitting at home and maybe Shah Rukh (Khan) was somewhere and watching Aryan, Suhana and Janhvi on TV. So, we're like, how tables have turned."

Juhi added that she hopes that the new generation does the right things. "But, in a nutshell, I think these kids are where their heart is and that's all. I just hope and pray they do the right things and god bless them," the actress told Pinkvilla.

In Sharmaji Namkeen, Juhi worked with the late Rishi Kapoor as well as with Paresh Rawal who eventually completed the film after the legend's demise.

