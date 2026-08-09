EXCLUSIVE: Asur Season 3 to go on floors in September; Shweta Basu Prasad joins Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti

Asur, as we all know, is one of the highly successful and engaging psychological thrillers, created by Gaurav Shukla. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited 3rd season of Asur is set to go on floors in September, with the makers gearing up to take the story forward with a new chapter. It goes without saying that 3rd part of the web series will once again be led by Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, who have been at the heart of the show since 1st season.

Their characters, played by them, Dhananjay Rajpoot and Nikhil Nair, have become an integral part of the franchise and it remains to be seen what fans have in store. Adding more excitement to the cast, actress Shweta Basu Prasad is set to join the 3rd season. While details about her character are being kept under wraps, her addition is expected to bring a new layer to the thriller.

A source shares to Pinkvilla, "The scripting is locked and the team is preparing to begin shooting in September. Shweta Basu Prasad is joining the cast, and Gaurav Shukla will take over the director’s chair this season." The cast is still being finalised, and Asur fans can expect several exciting updates in the days to come.

For the unversed, another major change behind the camera is that writer and creator Gaurav Shukla, who has been closely associated with Asur, will make his directorial debut with Season 3. The previous two seasons were directed by Oni Sen, with Shukla serving as the writer and creator. Gaurav Shukla will also don the producer's hat this time.

With the original leads returning, Asur 3 promises to bring another intense chapter to the franchise. The series will stream on JioHotstar.

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