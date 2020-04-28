EXCLUSIVE: Atul Kulkarni on The Raikar Case, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha & Baahubali prequel

Atul Kulkarni gets candid about The Raikar Case, the tale of how Laal Singh Chaddha came to life and his future projects including the Baahubali prequel.

This month, several series and movies released on the OTT platform. From Money Heist Season 4 to Bamfaad and more recently Four More Shots Please! season 2, entertainment was delivered at our couches this month courtesy OTT and the lockdown. Amid the numerous series that released, Voot Select released its murder mystery The Raikar Case. The web series featured a stellar star cast. This included Ashvini Bhave, Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Parul Gulati and Reena Wadhwa. Kulkarni played the head of the Raikar family, Yashwant Raikar.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kulkarni revealed the preparation that went through to bring out the multi-facet character to life. "For any film or any web show, the story dictates everything. If it is a good story, it obviously has good characters in it. As far as Raikar Case is concerned, I give the entire credit to the writer because of the way they have written this show. It is extremely intriguing. It is not only who has done kinda thing but it's also about the family dynamics and complex relationships of the family," Kulkarni explains.

"The story has given enough material to me as an actor and our director Aditya has, of course, helped us enhance the characters. When you have such a fantastic team of actors, I think the job becomes easy," he added. Although The Raikar Case did not push Kulkarni to turn towards murder mystery for his prep, he reveals he has watched his share of whodunit.

"As a format, I have watched shows from the West. I have tried to understand what it is and how this format is treated by writers, directors, and actors. I have been studying this format for four to five years," he added. Asked him if the show resembled the murder mysteries in the West, Kulkarni notes that the genre has a lot of series with a similar outline. "I think it is because of the format," Kulkarni added.

Laal Singh Chaddha:

Kulkarni spilled the beans on how the Laal Singh Chaddha happened. The actor, who has written the script of the Forrest Gump adaptation, recalls discussing movies with when they both discussed the Tom Hanks movie. "(Aamir and I) meet often. In one such meeting, we were talking about our favourite films and Forrest Gump happened to come in our discussion," he recalls. "It so happened that I was going to shoot for something and it got cancelled, giving me a week to ten days free. I had the Forrest Gump DVD and started watching. While watching it, I had no intention of writing it," he confessed.

"When I started watching it, I got some flashes that it can be adapted in Hindi. That's how it started," he added. Fans would remember that Aamir while announcing Laal Singh Chaddha last year revealed that it took him eight years to obtain the right to remake the film.

During our exclusive chat, Kulkarni also confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha would be releasing next year owing to the Coronavirus crisis in India that has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill.

Future Projects:

The actor revealed he will appear in a slew of projects. "I am shooting for the second season of City of Dreams, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. I am doing one show for Netflix, which is the Baahubali prequel," he concluded.

