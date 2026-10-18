EXCLUSIVE: Avengers Doomsday to arrive early, locks December 17 as release date in India

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The Marvel superhero movie has massive hype around its release. While its global release date is already out, fans are still awaiting its release date in India. And now, we have an exciting update on the same.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up to hit the big screen on December 17, 2026, in India. That's a day earlier than its domestic release. Since it's a Thursday release similar to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it will have the benefit of a 4-day opening weekend.

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The target for Avengers: Doomsday will be to surpass the benchmarks set by Spider-Man: Brand New Day. For the record, the Tom Holland starrer opened with Rs. 58 crore nett (Rs. 70.50 gross) and went on to emerge as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever in India, by ending its entire run at Rs. 483.50 crore nett (Rs. 643.75 crore gross, including 3D collections).

Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. It will form part of the MCU’s Phase Six and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently expected to release on December 17, 2027.

The ensemble cast includes Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, and many others.

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Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Lifetime Box Office: Tom Holland starrer closes theatrical run at Rs 643 crore in India, USD 2.5 billion worldwide