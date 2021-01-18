EXCLUSIVE: Avneet Kaur recalls Neha Kakkar's reaction to her & Rohanpreet's Ex Calling; Talks about Akull

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akull and Avneet Kaur spill the beans on their latest music video. While Akull revealed his favourite BTS moment from the video, Avneet recalls Neha Kakkar's reaction to her and Rohanpreet Singh's track Ex Calling.

Akull and Avneet Kaur have left music lovers weak on their knees with their latest track Faraar. The YouTube video has already surpassed 7.4 million views, at the time of reporting, and fans have been showering the duo with love on social media. As fans continue to stream the song, Avneet Kaur and Akull sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The duo spilt the beans on their collaboration while also talking about numerous other topics.

During our chat, Akull revealed he had come across Avneet when she danced to the tunes of his song. The singer confessed he was blown away by her adorable expressions and intended to feature her in his music video. While the on-screen couple recalled few memorable moments from making of the video, they also showered each other with praises. While the song continues to trend on YouTube, Avneet was in the news a few weeks ago for her collaboration with Rohanpreet Singh. She featured in the singer's music video titled Ex Calling. At the time, Neha Kakkar's promotional post featuring an angry emoji went viral.

We asked Avneet her thoughts on the reaction and she confessed it was hilarious. "When I saw that post, I found it pretty hilarious and it was really cute," she laughed. "Aur jo reaction aa raha tha unke fans se unke post pe, bahut mazza aaya mujhe dekh ke," she added. Avneet gushed about Neha's supportive and shared more about Neha's thoughts in the video below.

