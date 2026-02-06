EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Khan addresses comparisons with Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia: “What makes you think I would ever…”

Ayesha Khan is riding high on the historic success of Dhurandhar and the love and appreciation she received for her dance number, Shararat, in the film. The actress exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and discussed various aspects of her life, from her childhood to becoming a social media influencer, participating in Bigg Boss, entering the film industry, and more.

During the interaction, Ayesha Khan candidly shared her thoughts on being compared to Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress said, “I have seen people who compare me with others. I’ve seen some reels of me being compared to Nora Fatehi or Tamannaah Bhatia. I feel like I would never compare myself to them. I’m always in awe whenever I look at them. Such wonderful women doing such great things in life. I could never do what Nora is doing; she is incredible.” Ayesha went on to elaborate on how well Nora performs on stage, keeping her energy high throughout.

Watch the full interview:

She further said, “If anyone thinks comparison makes me happy, it will never do that. I look at everyone with so much respect because I am new to the industry. I’m still in the learning phase, so much I am yet to learn. These are the people who have seen so much in their lives.”

Ayesha then talked about Tamannaah Bhatia and mentioned she herself is a big admirer of her works and journey. “Tamannaah Bhatia has been working since forever. What makes you think that I would ever want to compare myself or my journey with hers? She is an incredible woman doing so much for herself. As a woman, when I saw Aaj Ki Raat, I was like ‘Wow, what is this’,” concluded Ayesha.

The young actress clarified that there are no differences with her Shararat co-star Krystal D’Souza. Ayesha Khan mentioned that they often catch up together.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Badhaai Ho director’s next? Here’s what we know