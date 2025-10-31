EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on whether Bhediya vs Thamma will happen: ‘It was the biggest highlight…’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the love and appreciation for his portrayal of Betaal in the MHCU's latest film, Thamma. In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up about various aspects of his life, both personal and professional. The Dream Girl actor called the success of Thamma very significant for him, as it expanded his fan base. He also shed light on how excited he is to cross paths with other characters in the MHCU’s upcoming parts.

The 41-year-old stated that he never performed such action-blocks before what he did in Thamma and revealed how it is different from his other movies. “I've never done action like that. Itna fantastical movie maine kabhi nahi ki hai, maine hamesha realistic filmein ki hain. (I have never done such a fantastical movie, I have always done realistic films.) Because of Thamma, I'm more comfortable with action now.”

The Andhadhun actor went on to explain what Thamma changed for him. While mentioning the love he's getting for Bhediya vs Betaal's action sequence, he said, “The love among kids has become more. Kyunki, jitni meri poorani filmein thi wo thodi, layered filmein thi. Thamma is a broad stroke film. Chahe wo Bhediya vs Betaal ka fight sequence ho... I think all the kids have loved it so I'm glad that I reached gen Alpha.”

Furthermore, the actor expressed his excitement for the future parts of Maddock's horror-comedy universe. He said, “Sabse exciting part wahi hoga jab different characters will cross each other's paths. (The most exciting part will be when different characters will cross each other's paths.)”

Like every fan's wish, he also boasted that Bhediya vs Thamma deserves a separate film and said, “Bhediya vs Thamma hona hi chahiye. That was the highlight of the film.” Then, he added, “Sarkata is a supervillain for me, sabse khatarnaak wo hai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui ke character ko utha ke le gaya. (He's the most dangerous. He took Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character away.) And I really wanted to meet my brother Aparshakti, in whatever capacity, in the future films of MHCU.”

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana played Bittu in Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024). Thamma is playing in cinemas and has emerged as the 5th Ayushmann Khurrana film to enter the Rs. 100 crore club.



