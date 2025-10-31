EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana drops MAJOR update on film with Sooraj Barjatya, confirms ‘genre-breaker’ films with YRF and Dharma Productions

Ayushmann Khurrana has just delivered his fifth Rs.100 crore film, Thamma. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie marked his entry into Maddock's horror-comedy universe. In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann shared a major update on his upcoming slate of releases and revealed what the X-factor is in his upcoming movie with Sooraj Barjatya.

While confirming his upcoming venture with Rajshri Productions, Ayushmann said, “Yaar wo bachpan ka pyaar hai Sooraj Barjatya. Unki jo parivaarik filmein hoti hai usko dekh ke bade huye hai hum and I'm the new Prem to kabhi kabhi majaak me bolta hun, Prem se bolo Jai mata ki, hum North me bola karte hain.”

He further dropped a major update and revealed that his film with Sooraj Barjatya carries a good message without being preachy. “I'm glad that I'm doing that film. Achi baat ye hai ki kuch main unki taraf aaya hun, kuch wo meri taraf aayein hain. Wo aisi film hai jisme bahut kuch kehne ko hai. Normally, Sooraj sir ki film me message nhi sirf ek family entertainer hoti hai, isme acha sa without being preachy ek message bhi h. So that's the most beautiful part of it. And it resonates with my core, and I'm really happy I'm playing Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's film,” added Khurrana.

The 41-year-old further talked about his other films and confirmed ‘genre-breaking’ movies with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yashraj Films. He said, “That untitled film with Dharma-Sikhya (Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment) is a quirky genre-breaker, that's again my core. Also, the next film with Posham Pa and YRF, that's also untitled. Wo bhi mere matlab ki film hai. Bahut alag hai, genre-breaker hai, toh ye teeno-chaaro filmein jo aa rahi hai, bahut majedaar hone wali hain.”

The actor concluded by mentioning that he will have three releases next year. The first one will be Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2, and then the untitled film Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, followed by Sooraj Barjatya's family drama.



