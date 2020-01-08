EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana opts out of Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic

Imtiaz Ali was planning a film on the life of Chamkila, who is popularly called Elvis of Punjab. Ayushmann was offered the film but he declined it.

Imtiaz Ali's next starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for a release next month. While the team is awaiting the launch of the theatrical trailer, that's expected sometime next week, we hear that Imtiaz has already started work on his next project - a biopic on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Also known as the Elvis of Punjab, Chamkila was recognised for his tracks that addressed extra-marital relationships, drug abuse and the patriarchal mindset of Punjabi men.

A month ago, it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana was approached for the film. "Imtiaz had narrated the story to Ayushmann, who's known to take up unconventional subjects and make it commercial. They wanted a popular face from the younger generation for the role and along with Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan was also a top contender."

But now, we can tell you that AK has passed on the film. "Ayushmann has politely declined the offer. He told Imtiaz about his reservations and he plans to take a four month break from films, after Gulaabo Sitaabo and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, so he's not deciding on any projects right now. There's no bad blood and Imtiaz and Ayushmann discussed about associating on another project later." Now, it needs to be seen if Kartik will take up the movie or it will be passed on to someone else altogether.

