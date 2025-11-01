EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls emotional moment of having his movie hoarding where Shah Rukh Khan once ruled, says ‘I was just crying’

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the love and appreciation for his portrayal of Betaal in the MHCU's latest film, Thamma. In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up about various aspects of his life, both personal and professional. During the conversation, the actor also emphasized his struggling days in Mumbai, his roadies journey, and how Shah Rukh Khan had been his inspiration through it all.

Sharing his journey from being in the radio and TV industry, primarily on youth-centric shows, Khuranna revealed his desire to do films before his big Bollywood launch in 2012 with Vicky Donor. Expressing gratitude, the Thamma star also thanked how things worked in his favour, while recollecting memories from the past.

Like any Bollywood star, Ayushmann Khurrana too was inspired by hauntingly brilliant Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing an incident that solidified his cinematic aspirations. Ayushmann expressed how he desired to be the poster boy after seeing the hoarding of Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 release Om Shanti Om while frequenting a gym in Andheri. Starstruck, Ayushmann himself wanted to be seen on a hoarding. Cut to 2012, during Vicky Donor's release, the actor witnessed a full-circle moment and was seen on the same hoarding where Shah Rukh Khan once ruled.

Delighted, the actor couldn't believe his eyes and, of course, destiny, and stood below the hoarding in disbelief. "Aur jab Vicky Donor release hui, same usi jagah par Vicky Donor ka poster laga hua tha. And uske niche khade hoke I was just crying, ki ye sach me ho sakta hai?"

When asked whether Shah Rukh Khan has been an inspiration to him over the years, Ayushmann quickly replied, "Absolutely."

Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom and fanbase aren't just limited to Bollywood actors. Even Hollywood stars are equally starstruck by his persona and talent. From John Cena, Will Smith, to Hugh Jackman, the list is too long.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, will have three releases next year. The first one will be Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2, followed by the untitled film from Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, and then Sooraj Barjatya's family drama.

