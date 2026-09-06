Exclusive: B Praak is the singer behind the only song in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, the song is penned by Gulzar and composed by Amit Trivedi

A few days ago, Meghna Gulzar revealed at a press conference that her upcoming crime thriller Daayra features just one song — and that the lyrics have been penned by none other than legendary lyricist Gulzar. Amit Trivedi later revealed that he has composed the track. Now, we have learnt that B Praak has lent his voice to the song, bringing together three very distinct musical forces for what could be one of the film’s most intriguing surprises.

According to industry sources, known for his soulful renditions of Mitti and Ranjha, B Praak, along with Amit Trivedi and Gulzar, have collaborated on the track, which marks an unexpected combination of voice, music and poetry. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the song, its very existence is intriguing given the world of Daayra.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two police officers whose understanding of justice puts them on opposing sides of the debate. Set against a complex investigation involving crime, law, policing and the larger question of justice, the film explores what happens when the pursuit of justice itself becomes a matter of debate.

The recently released trailer has been very well received by critics and audiences, and the film is already trending at #1 on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated upcoming films. The event videos have also gone viral on social media, and audiences are now eagerly waiting to see Kareena and Prithviraj together for the first time, with both actors stepping into the world of policing.

Known for grounding her stories in realism and layered human emotion, Meghna has previously used music sparingly but memorably as part of her storytelling. From Dilbaro in Raazi to the single-track musical landscape of Talvar, her films have demonstrated how one song can carry considerable emotional weight within a narrative.

That makes the mystery around Daayra’s only song all the more interesting.

With Gulzar’s poetry, Amit Trivedi’s composition, and B Praak’s powerful voice coming together, the track could add yet another unexpected layer to Daayra.

For now, the makers are keeping the details under wraps. But if the collaboration is indeed as special as it sounds, Daayra may have one more surprise waiting beyond its investigation. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra releases in cinemas on 18th September.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to mount a tentpole divine epic on Radha Krishna; Ropes in Avane Srimannarayana director Sachin Ravi