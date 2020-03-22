EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti 'overwhelmed' with the Asur reviews; Hopes to return with Asur season 2 soon

Barun Sobti recently appeared in the web series Asur. Sharing the screen with Arshad Warsi, Barun shared his thoughts on the show's response with Pinkvilla.

Barun Sobti recently starred in a Voot Select web series titled Asur. The actor teams up with Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Gaurav Arora for the psycho-crime thiller. The series has been garnering raving reviews. While the critics have given it outstanding reviews, the audiences are loving the show and Barun in it. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Barun confessed he is "overwhelmed" by the response to the show and his performance. The actor thanked his fans for all the love.

"I am truly overwhelmed with the love that Asur has been receiving from fans on social media. I would like to thank each one of you for being so appreciative and supportive in each step of my career. It is extremely humbling to see viewers showed their gratitude towards our show and are also urging their friends and family to watch it," he said.

While he is happy that fans are loving his performance, Barun feels the show's success is all about teamwork. "I’m also thankful to my entire cast and crew for being so amazing and it is undoubtedly the entire team’s effort in creating this masterpiece together," Barun added. While the actor chose to keep the season 2 details under the wraps, Barun hopes to bring more episodes as soon as possible. "We will try our best in continuing to welcome you all to your dark side again very soon," Barun shared.

Pinkvilla gave the show four stars and wrote, "Barun pulled off an excellent portrayal. In the scenes, where he is grappling with tensed and vulnerable situations, he totally draws us with his acting chops." Read our full review here: Asur Review: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer is gripping and will keep you hooked on to it till the end

Have you watched Asur yet? Let us know your review in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More