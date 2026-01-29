Exclusive: Bhoot Police 2 in the making, Priyadarshan charges Rs 21 crore as a director

Bhoot Police released in 2021 directly on OTT, and now, the makers are gearing up to expand it with a sequel. The first film, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, starred Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as quirky ghost hunters alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police found its audience on OTT, especially for its light-hearted take on the horror-comedy genre.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhoot Police 2 is officially in development, and acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan has been onboarded to direct the sequel. Yes, you read that right! With Priyadarshan’s mastery of comedy with strong storytelling, it will be interesting to see what’s in store. “The filmmaker is charging a fee of Rs 21 crore for the project,” confirms an insider.

A little birdie also told us, “While the sequel retains the core idea of a horror-comedy, the casting will see a complete refresh. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will not be returning for the second installment. Instead, the makers are planning to introduce a new pairing that can bring a fresh energy to the franchise.”

“The idea is to reinvent the franchise with a new duo. The makers are looking at two actors — one senior and one junior to create an interesting combo. It’s a proper horror comedy, staying true to the genre but more of a theatrical treatment,” a source close to the development reveals.

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year, once the casting is locked and pre-production is wrapped up. With Priyadarshan at the helm, Bhoot Police 2 aims to go bigger. Well, as horror-comedies continue to find favour with audiences, Bhoot Police 2 is shaping up for a fresh lease of life with a new cast and director. The film will be backed by producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

