Exclusive: Bhoot Police 2 in the making; Priyadarshan to helm this Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri project with a new star cast

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Bhoot Police 2 is in the making, and the horror-comedy franchise is set to return with an entirely fresh vision and a new star cast. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan will direct the sequel, which will be backed by producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Just like the 2021 film, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, the sequel will also feature some established names, but the cast will be completely different from the original one.

A source close to the development reveals that the team has been quietly working on the film for the last few months. “Priyadarshan sir will direct the film, and the team is currently shaping the script. Ramesh ji and Akshay ji are backing the project once again, and the casting is currently in process. The makers want to take the franchise in a fresh direction, and Priyadarshan ji’s comic sensibilities make him the perfect fit,” the source shares.

The first part of Bhoot Police had a perfect blend of humour and supernatural elements. With Priyadarshan at the helm, a genius in the genre, and known for iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Hulchul, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the audience can expect a stronger and more immersive horror-comedy tone.

More updates are awaited, but Bhoot Police 2 is expected to generate industry buzz as one of the most-awaited sequels.

