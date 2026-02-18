EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri team up for a film on Operation Sindoor

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, producer Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with director Vivek Agnihotri. After achieving notable successes individually, the duo is set to collaborate on a high-profile film based on Operation Sindoor. A source close to the development confirms, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri have come together for their next film on Operation Sindoor. It will be produced under T-Series, and I am Buddha Production, and the film will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.”



Bhushan Kumar's work front



Most recently, he produced Border 2, the sequel to the iconic war drama, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, among others. Kumar is also producing a new untitled film reuniting with actor Harshvardhan Rane.



Vivek Agnihotri's work front



Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's last film was The Bengal Files, which hit the theatres on September 5, 2025. The film, positioned as the concluding chapter of his Files trilogy after The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

