EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother says, 'I did not want my 'pari' to do the reality show'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai opens up on her not being in favour of her daughter doing Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked-about reality show this year. The show has been getting all the more spicy with the constant fights between the contestants especially Sidharth Shukla and . For the first time, Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai opened up on several things about her daughter and even broke down while talking about her journey inside the house.

When asked if she was in favour of Rashami doing the show, her mother said, "Rashami did not seek my permission this time for Bigg Boss, otherwise, I would have never let my ‘pari’ go," she said and added that Rashami hasn't been reacting too much inside because she has always thought her daughter to be patient. "My daughter doesn’t speak up because I thought her to be patient. It is my mistake," revealed her mother.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More