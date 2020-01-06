EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother says, 'I did not want my 'pari' to do the reality show'
Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most talked-about reality show this year. The show has been getting all the more spicy with the constant fights between the contestants especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. For the first time, Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai opened up on several things about her daughter and even broke down while talking about her journey inside the house.
When asked if she was in favour of Rashami doing the show, her mother said, "Rashami did not seek my permission this time for Bigg Boss, otherwise, I would have never let my ‘pari’ go," she said and added that Rashami hasn't been reacting too much inside because she has always thought her daughter to be patient. "My daughter doesn’t speak up because I thought her to be patient. It is my mistake," revealed her mother.
Meanwhile, Sidharth had also recently alleged that Rashami had come to Goa behind him once while they were shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak. Replying to it, Rashami’s mom said, “Rashami did not hear what Sidharth said about Goa, otherwise she would have given a befitting reply.” About the ‘bedroom’ comment, her mother said, “Mahira’s mom said ‘bedroom tak ki baat’, being a woman how can she stoop so low? She shouldn’t have said it.”
Her mother even broke down while talking about her daughter and said that she will accept her the way she is. Whose side are you on?
