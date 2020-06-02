EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood celebs react on Black Lives Matter; Kangana Ranaut says still no word on Sadhu lynching

Anti-racism protest post the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States has gained support from all across the world. Kangana Ranaut speaks if our industry would speak against it.

The actor feels it is a shame Bollywood celebrities continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon.

Anti-racism protest post the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States has gained support from all across the world. In the last few days, celebrities from various countries and industries (including Bollywood) have come out in support of Black Lives Matter campaign.

, who is known for her no-holds-barred opinion on such matters doubts that many of them are just trying to join the bandwagon.

Kangana says, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

She questions the industry’s selective outrage, “Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support. Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgement from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren’t fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers.”

Kangana has always faced the brunt for her choice of words and bluntness. Whether her comments are right or not is a matter of debate. However, she isn’t far from truth when stating that several Bollywood celebrities aren’t as prompt at commenting on issues which happen closer home.

