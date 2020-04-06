EXCLUSIVE: Chennai Express producer Karim Morani's daughter Shazia tests positive for COVID 19

Karim Morani's daughter Shazia has tested positive for COVID-19. Her family members are also likely to be screened because of the same.

Film producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shazia has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 as exclusively learned by Pinkvilla. She has been admitted to the COVID ward at the Nanavati hospital which is situated in Juhu, Mumbai. As informed by a source close to the family, “she is doing fine and under observation and will be out soon.” However, we have also learned that the other members of her family are likely to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms because of this reason.

After Kanika Kapoor, Shazia is probably the second individual having relations with the Bollywood film industry to test positive for COVID-19. For the unversed, singer Kanika Kapoor had tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back and is currently receiving treatment for the same. Talking about Karim Morani, he has produced many popular movies such as Chennai Express, Dilwale, Dum, Happy New Year, etc. However, he has been away from the limelight for the past few years because of getting involved in certain scams.

Check out his picture below:

As of now, India has witnessed multiple cases of COVID-19 positive patients and many of them are yet to be detected and tested for the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown to control the situation caused by the deadly pandemic which has been rigorously followed across the country. However, there is still time for the situation to be put under control because of which people are being advised to be under home quarantine and resort to social distancing.

