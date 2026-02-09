EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth says Crime 101 is like ‘90s thrillers’, recalls meeting Bart Layton for first time

Crime thrillers are fan favorites, each year, inviting millions to the theaters with interesting releases and the need for some stress relief. Another big one in the genre is coming our way this February 13. Upcoming film, Crime 101, under the Amazon MGM Studios banner, promises a fun and exciting watch, reuniting Marvel buddies, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, for a cat and mouse chase film.

In an exclusive reveal to us, actor Chris Hemsworth shares his thoughts on meeting up with filmmaker Bart Layton and what it was like to go through the film’s script.

“I read the script and loved it because it felt like a real throwback to ‘90s thrillers,” reveals Chris Hemsworth. As to why it was special, he adds, “There was a sort of nostalgia to the story that you don’t see too much these days.”

Coming face-to-face with the director was an interesting moment for the actor who had watched many of his previous works. “I was a fan of Bart’s work and loved American Animals. It was a very character-driven drama with elaborate intersecting storylines. After our first meeting, I thought not only has he written an incredibly compelling script, but he also has a brilliant vision for the film,” says the 42-year-old.

About Crime 101

Crime 101 stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of a notorious thief named Mike Davis, infamous for stealing along the Los Angeles 101 highway. While the police are always on his tail, they’re unable to catch him, and deciding to take on his last heist, he plans a high-reward theft. Only this time, an insurance broker called Sharon Colvin has eyes on the same prize. They join hands to become the master jewel thieves.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo’s Lou Lubesnick believes he has tracked the culprit’s pattern and begins following the clues leading up to him, hoping to catch him red-handed in the act.

The star cast of the film includes Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo in the lead characters, with Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, and Halle Berry joining in supporting roles.

Crime 101 will premiere in theaters from February 13, 2026, onwards.

ALSO READ: Wuthering Heights EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Elordi Calls Emerald Fennell’s Film ‘Spirit of Emily Brontë’, Reveals Why He Chose It