EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making; Kareena Kapoor expected to return to the comic caper

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu teamed up for the first time on the Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor-produced Crew. The film went ahead to emerge a theatrical hit at the box office, and also won appreciation from the audience. A year since then, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are planning a sequel to Crew. A source shares, “Crew as a franchise as strong potential to lead itself to a franchise. The team have brainstormed several ideas, and finally zeroed down on one which has the potential to seamlessly lead itself into a Crew 2.”

The source further informs that from the OG Trio, only Kareena Kapoor will be back in the film, with mystery around the other two leading parts. “Kareena has already shown interest in Crew 2, and is waiting to hear the full screenplay before signing the dotted lines. Things are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the entire team is excited to take the franchise route for Crew,” the source adds.

It’s still not clear if Kriti Sanon and Tabu will also return to the Crew franchise, or if there will be a recasting with fresh actors from the top bracket. “The idea at the moment is to make Crew 2 with 3 A-List actresses. Kareena is certain to make a comeback to the world of Crew, and the other details are under-wraps for now,” the source concludes.

Kareena Kapoor is meanwhile shooting for Dayra with Meghna Gulzar. She is also in talks for multiple other projects, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. There are also early talks about a sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

