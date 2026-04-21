EXCLUSIVE: David Dhawan responds to trolls criticizing Varun Dhawan for Border 2: ‘Sab ulat gaya na?’

Varun Dhawan’s last film, Border 2, became a major commercial success. But during the release of the film, the actor was subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, responded, giving a piece of his mind to trolls. Read on!

David Dhawan reacts to the criticism Varun Dhawan received for Border 2

Ahead of the release of Border 2, Varun Dhawan was highly criticized. However, the industry came in support of the 38-year-old actor. Now, David Dhawan responded to the negativity, saying all the trolling stopped after the film became a major box office success. Mocking trolls, the veteran filmmaker said, “But kya hua? Sab ulat gaya na! (But what happened? Everything fell flat, on the face!)”

When asked what advice he gave to his son, senior Dhawan shared, “Today, everything is work. I told him this will get over. Kuch din baad yehe log bolengi ki ye toh boht acha hai. (After some days, these will be the only people who will say Varun is very good.)”

Watch the interview below:

performance in the 2026 epic war film. He said, “Uski last picture toh mujhey itni achi lagi thi. Uska kaam Border 2 mein… itna roya bhi hun main uss picture mein uske kaam se.

Sharing what he feels about the way Varun has evolved as an actor, the Partner helmer divulged, “Definitely, he has improved and is on the right track. Aur vo apne kaam ki value jaanta hai. (And he knows the value of his work). He respects the people around. He’s very careful and tries to give his best.”

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Ha. The romantic-comedy film stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Sreeleela as the female leads. They will be joined by Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Azgar in the Ramesh Taurani-backed out-and-out comic caper.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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