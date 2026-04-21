EXCLUSIVE: David Dhawan says Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda can pull off Shola Aur Shabnam if made today: “You need a very intense…”

Veteran film director David Dhawan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The filmmaker exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and talked about the film, his journey, while reflecting on his rich filmography and chemistry with actors like Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

During the interaction, David Dhawan was asked which actor could pull off his 90's blockbuster film, Shola Aur Shabnam, if made today. Responding to the same, the director mentioned that it will need a strong actor to balance intensity and comedy together on screen. He said, “That’s one of my favourite films. You need a very intense boy to do it. First half entertainment hai, second half poora (drama). But new boys are there.”

He then picked Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to play the leads in Shola Aur Shabnam of today's generation. “Wo kar sakta hai jo Saiyaara mein hai, aur wo hi ladki, same pairing. Ye dono kar sakte hai Shola Aur Shabnam. It’s a classic subject,” said David Dhawan. When asked which of his 90s films can shatter box office records even in today's times, he was quick to respond with ‘Aankhein’ and ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’.

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became the new sensational pair in Bollywood after the blockbuster success of their debut film, Saiyaara, last year. As Pinkvilla reported exclusively, the duo is reuniting again with Mohit Suri for another romance drama under Yash Raj Films.

Coming to David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the movie stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the two female leads. The romantic comedy drama is slated to hit the screens on May 22, 2026. The teaser was released a couple of days back, followed by a banger musical track. It could be David Dhawan's last film as he is reportedly taking retirement from direction.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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