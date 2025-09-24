EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein Teaser to screen with Kantara: Chapter 1 & Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari

After the success of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are reuniting on another love story titled Tere Ishk Mein. As reported by Pinkvilla, the film features Kriti Sanon as the female lead and is all set to hit the big screen on November 28, 2025. The makers managed to create curiosity with the announcement assets of the two leads, as the film has been perceived as a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa by the cine-goers. With 2 months to go for the release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai are all set to launch the first teaser of Tere Ishk Mein in the coming week.

A source shares, “A musical teaser of Tere Ishk Mein with montages of the film will be launched in the coming week, and screen on the big screen with Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari. The idea of this teaser is to take the audience through the chemistry of two leads – Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The team is confident to grab eyeballs with the hard-hitting yet heartwarming teaser.”

The source further informs that the music of AR Rahman will be among the major highlights of Tere Ishk Mein alongside the intense love story between the leads. “Tere Ishk Mein follows a long theatrical campaign starting with a teaser, leading to songs, and finally the trailer. The makers will also look to make optimum use of the festive period – Dussehra and Diwali – to push their marketing assets.”

The source signs off giving insight about the idea of teaser launch. “With Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari, team of Tere Ishk Mein is aiming to make a direct communication with the youth and masses about their arrival. While digital launch is expected early next week, the teaser will screen all across from October 2, 2025,” the source concludes.

