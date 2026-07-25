EXCLUSIVE: Dharma Productions gears up for a psychological love story with Raakh director Prosit Roy

Prosit Roy is gearing up for his next project, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the filmmaker will be collaborating with Dharma Productions for a psychological love story. The film is currently in the development stage, with the casting process expected to begin soon. The project is likely to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Prosit Roy has been receiving immense appreciation for Raakh, which has emerged as one of the most loved titles on OTT right now. With his latest project, the filmmaker is now looking to explore a different yet equally intense space. A source reveals, “Prosit has a very strong conviction for psychological stories, and that is clearly visible in the way he approaches his characters. After Raakh, he wanted to take up something that would allow him to explore love and relationships through a psychological lens. This is a very solid psychological love story, and Prosit is extremely passionate about it already.”

The collaboration with Dharma Productions has also created a lot of excitement within the banner. The production house is said to be backing the project with complete conviction and is looking forward to mounting the film on a larger scale.

“Everyone at Dharma is very excited about this film. They believe in Prosit’s vision and the world he has created for this story. It is a fresh take on the psychological love story genre, and the team is keen to bring it to the audience in the right way. The casting process will begin soon, and the makers are looking at taking the film on the floors towards the end of the year,” the source adds.

This collaboration is certainly one to watch out for!

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