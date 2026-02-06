EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 locks a massive deal; Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film gets Rs 245 crore non-theatrical deal

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has rewritten the rulebook when it comes to non-theatrical business, emerging as one of the biggest deals of the last few years. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has fetched a staggering Rs 245 crore from its non-theatrical rights, setting a new high and underlining the franchise’s massive commercial pull.

As per sources close to the development, the digital streaming rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been acquired by Jio Hotstar for Rs 150 crore, while the satellite rights (All Languages) have gone to Star Network for Rs 50 crore. Adding further to the deal, the music rights have been picked up by T-Series for Rs 45 crore, taking the overall non-theatrical value of the film to unprecedented levels.

With satellite revenues at a low in recent years, the deal stands as the highest non-theatrical valuation of the period and enters the top non-theatrical deals of all time in Hindi cinema.

For context, the non-theatrical rights of Dhurandhar Part 1 were also sold for a hefty price of around Rs 140 crore. With Dhurandhar 2 clocking Rs 240 crore, the sequel has only doubled. The combined profit for Jio Studios from the two Dhurandhar films is insane, and stay tuned till April when we break down the business model.

Dhurandhar 2 stands tall as a rare success story

