EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 to release in Summer 2026; Ranveer Singh starrer becomes a franchise

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Ranveer Singh is all set to expand Dhurandhar, a film that will mark the beginning of a franchise. The makers have locked a two-part release plan, with Dhurandhar Part 1 set to hit cinemas on December 5, 2025, while Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for a Summer 2026 release.

According to sources close to the development, the decision to bring the film in two parts was a natural choice. “It’s an ambitious story made on a massive scale, hence splitting it into two films made narrative sense. The world of Dhurandhar is different, and where Part 1 ends, audiences will naturally be left wanting more,” says the source.

The edit for Part 1 is locked, and the runtime is close to 3 hours. Meanwhile, work is actively underway on Dhurandhar 2, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

The franchise approach is also seen as a strategic move in terms of budget and box office viability. “It’s a big-budget film with detailed production elements. Splitting it into two parts not only enhances storytelling but also makes it more financially feasible,” the source adds.

The first look of Ranveer Singh to Akshaye Khanna has already taken social media by storm. Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with the release dates locked, the anticipation begins. As the industry eagerly watches, all eyes are now on December 5 — the day Ranveer Singh ushers us into the world of Dhurandhar.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

