EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar 2 trailer out in first week of March; Insiders raving about Ranveer Singh’s avatar as Lyari’s King

After the thunderous response to Dhurandhar, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2, and the industry is already buzzing with excitement. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-led spectacle is slated to drop in the first week of March, around March 5, perfectly setting the stage for its grand Eid release.

According to a source close to the development, Dhurandhar 2 promises to be bigger, grander, and far more intense. "The scale of the second part surpasses the first film in every aspect...from action to emotions and world-building. The team has expanded it like never before, and the trailer will give audiences a solid glimpse into the evolved world of Dhurandhar," revealed an insider.

The trailer is said to feature brand-new visuals that introduce unexplored territories within the narrative. However, what is truly grabbing attention in early previews is Ranveer Singh’s fierce transformation. “Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the highlight of the trailer. His screen presence and physical transformation as Lyari’s King is being raved about internally. He brings a certain gravitas that will elevate the sequel to another level,” the source added.

Insiders suggest that the trailer cut has been designed massively, without revealing too much of it. With its strategic early-March launch, the makers aim to build momentum for Eid release, positioning Dhurandhar 2 as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

If early reactions within the industry are anything to go by, the roar is about to echo louder than ever!

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

