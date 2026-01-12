EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar fame Saumya Tandon joins Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya feat Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

The talented actor, Saumya Tandon was recently seen in Dhurandhar in a key role. Saumya is set to take on an exciting new project. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has joined the cast of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. As per reliable sources, this development marks an important addition to the film and further strengthens its ensemble.

Saumya Tandon in Dhurandhar



Saumya earned praise for her performance in Dhurandhar, where she played the role of Ulfat Rehman, the wife of Akshaye Khanna’s character. Her role stood out for its emotional depth and restraint, reminding audiences of her range as a performer. Following that appearance, her inclusion in Yeh Prem Mol Liya signals a smooth transition into a film backed by one of Hindi cinema’s most respected storytellers.

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya



Known for his trademark emotional narratives and rooted family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the romance genre with Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film brings together Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his unconventional choices, and Sharvari, who continues to build a strong presence due to her varied roles. With Saumya Tandon now on board, the cast promises a blend of freshness and experience within the story. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is shaping up to be a notable project, not just for its star cast but also for Barjatya’s return to a genre he is widely loved for. With anticipation steadily building, the film is already generating buzz ahead of its official announcements.

Saumya Tandon's career



While details about Saumya’s role are currently under wraps, sources suggest it will be a significant part that adds weight to the narrative. Saumya is known to have successfully balanced television, films, and digital projects throughout her career.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer back in record daily collections on 6th Saturday