EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar: The Revenge kicks off Hindi, Tamil & Telugu premieres on March 18; Malayalam & Kannada delayed due to censor issues

The most awaited film of Indian cinema, Dhurandhar The Revenge, is just hours away from its release, and social media is buzzing like never before. The Aditya Dhar directorial, with Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been trending for the last three months, and the D-Day is finally here. However, news circulating since morning has caused some disappointment among fans, as some of the shows for paid previews in Malayalam and Kannada are facing a delay. We have exclusively figured out the real reason for the delay.

A source shares, “Dhurandhar The Revenge was submitted to the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) two weeks back, and multiple screenings with the censor board took place over the aforementioned period. There were demands from the members for excessive cuts and muting of cuss words, despite the ask for an A-certificate. The negotiations between CBFC members and team Dhurandhar continued for two weeks, though they have been granted some leeway from what was suggested before. It was the makers who fought and negotiated to deliver an uncompromised product.”

The source further informs that the Hindi certificate coming in at the last minute led to delays in DCP delivery, and the regional censor certificates are still not issued. “The premieres for Malayalam and Kannada versions will only arrive in theaters on March 19, 2026, while the preview shows for Tamil and Telugu have been delayed to 9 pm instead of 5 pm. However, the Hindi versions will begin at 5 pm itself.”

Moreover, the source adds, “Shows of the dubbed versions that are delayed due to censorship issues aren’t cancelled. The available screens would instead play the Hindi version of the movie, and the audience can watch it with subtitles. In case they do not want to watch the Hindi version, their tickets would be refunded.”

The much-anticipated second instalment, Dhurandhar The Revenge, backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar: The Revenge kicks off Hindi, Tamil & Telugu premieres on March 18; Malayalam & Kannada delayed due to censor issues