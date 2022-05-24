EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza on riding a bike for Dhak Dhak and why she will not take on every project as a new mother.

Dia Mirza has been on a roll since the last few months by picking up quality scripts, embracing motherhood and living her best life. The actress recently starred in an Amazon MiniTV short film title Gray with Shreya Dhanwanthary and is currently riding through the shoot of Dhak Dhak. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dia opened up on the film and her choices as a new mother.

For the unversed, Dhak Dhak was announced just a few days ago and Dia will be starring alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The four women play diverse roles and will seen riding the bike. When asked about it, Dia did not divulge much information but said, "We all have (learnt how to ride the bike). We're all riding and are shooting right now."

While she couldn't dish out any more information, Dia added, "All I do want to say is, if you had told me 15 years ago, that I would chance upon the best stories of my career in my 40th year, I wouldn't believe you. There in lies a change that is significant. And one that we must acknowledge. Because ageism, patriarchy, sexism, all so prevalent in our industry, story-telling and choices, all being completely challenged now. Not just by people who are making stories but by people who are being a part of stories."

As a new mother, the actress also revealed that she often gets asked about striking a balance between work and motherhood. Dia revealed that prioritising is the key. "I get asked this question a lot: How do you balance life with your baby and your work? You're a young, new mother. How are you able to go away for shoots? And the answer is: I priortise," Dia said.

Adding, "Obviously, I'm not going to do everything that comes my way. I do what really calls out to me. And I do work that, I believe, will make a difference. Some way or the other. That's the only kind of work I really enjoy being a part of now. Magically, time opens up for you when your aligned with your purpose and your only doing what really makes you feel alive."

