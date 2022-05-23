Exclusive: Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwanthary get candid on short film Gray, consent & inclusive storytelling.

The streaming space has something new to offer every weekend, often leaving the viewer spoilt for choice. A few days ago, Amazon MiniTV dropped a short film titled Gray, starring Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The 30-minute short which revolves around consent shines light on the concept with an empathetic view. Pinkvilla sat down for a brief chat with the short's two lead actors, Dia and Shreya, who are front and center of the story. We got talking about consent, why the script spoke to them and how much has the space for women performers changed. Read interview excerpts:

Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, Gray talks about consent. How important do you think it is to have a female perspective on such topics?

Shreya: With a concept like consent, it is a black and white concept. But because we don't talk about so many things in our country, whether its sex, boundaries, body image, when an uncomfortable situation happens with someone we know, I don't think we are equipped with the tools to handle that situation. So, when a film tries to shine light on something like that, having an empathetic voice really helps. This is a situation faced, more often than not, by women. So, it helps.

Dia: I usually try and avoid assigning gender to a lens that any narrative is viewed from. I think there are some men who are perfectly capable of looking at things with a great sense of empathy and sensitivity. But, I think, it has definitely been a huge advantage for Sakshi to have helmed this narrative. It is an experience that women, more often than not, go through and it is good that a woman has told this story.

What spoke to you the most about this script?

Dia: The story itself and the fact that it's not typical. The nuance and simplicity of the narrative really struck a chord with me and the fact that it is a subject that really needs attention. Also, the manner in which it was dealt with. These were the aspects that really drew me to the project. I was excited that Shreya was onboard. She is a very intelligent, fine actor. I've really grown to love her and her work and the choices she's making.

Shreya (laughs): Dia is making me sharminda (shy). The script and story was in a grey area where all of us have probably found ourselves at some point. Even though the concept of consent is black and white, people don't know how to recognise a 'No'. This focuses on one particular incident, especially with someone you're familiar with. I think it's important that something like this is out there and we are one small step forward, nonetheless.

One thing you'll learned about each other while shooting for Gray?

Dia (laughs excitedly): I didn't know that Shreya has a photographic memory. She can read 6 pages of dialogues and remember every word. She's also an amazing singer. I discovered it because she was embarrassing the life out of me by singing songs.

Shreya (chiming in): There are other things also but they are NSFW.

Dia Mirza is exactly who I had imagined her to be. I said this earlier, she feels like a safe place. For someone to be the personification of what safe and warmth feels like, that would be Dia Mirza's picture - smiling and a pretty face with the word 'warmth' written next to it.

Priyanka Chopra recently said that in the early aughts women were pitted against each other and casting was based on the male lead. Dia, you have witnessed that since you started out back then? How different is it for you today?

Dia: It's pretty much the same even today. Unfortunately, majority of the men still control the industry. Not much has changed. I think what the digital medium has done is that it has at least opened up opportunities for us. We are getting space to be a part of narratives we really want to be a part of.

I feel like the digital medium has democratized the space a lot more. So, at least now, we are not governed by box office and things like that.. that determine the selection process. Shreya is a primary example of that

And Shreya, your initial journey has been very different from Dia's. Today, scripts are being written solely for women. How do you view this change that has come about?

Shreya: Digital medium has changed not just that aspect but it has also increased the size of the pie. The cake is bigger for every body. Earlier, I feel, the access was a bit restrained. So, those who had a lot of luck, privilege and tenacity would make it through. The playground is now huge and opportunities in front and behind the camera have multiplied. Our sense of discernment needs to improve so that we can have a lot more quality than quantity.

Future projects?

Dia: I'm currently shooting for Dhak Dhak and I've already learned how to ride a bike for it.

Shreya: I'm doing Chup with R Balki and Adbhut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty. Both the films are different and you will like it.

Shreya, are you consciously picking intense roles? Or are you open to doing fun, breezy characters?

Shreya: I want to do it all but no one is looking at me saying, "Chalo, we'll give her something fun." Actually, fun is very difficult to portray onscreen. Now, I'm a little worried..

Dia: I think it will be totally effortless for you because I think you are inherently a fun person.

Shreya: But nobody knows that.

Dia: I'll tell them all, don't worry.

Shreya: There you go! Next job because of Dia Mirza.

ALSO READ: Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza gives glimpse of her perfect start to the day as son Avyaan accompanies her on sets; PIC