EXCLUSIVE: Did Arshad Warsi confirm Akshay Kumar’s role in Golmaal 5? Actor reveals plans for Asur Season 3

Rohit Shetty is coming up with his next comic caper, Golmaal 5. It was speculated that the filmmaker had locked Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn to lead the show. While talking to Pinkvilla, Arshad confirmed that he is working with Kumar on his next, which could possibly be Golmaal 5. In the interview, Warsi also gave an update about Asur Season 3. Read on!

Arshad Warsi to work with Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5?

Several reports suggested that Rohit Shetty might have pulled off a big casting coup by bringing Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5. However, no confirmation came from the makers or the rest of the cast of the upcoming comedy movie. But while talking to us, Arshad Warsi hinted at his next collaboration with Kumar, which could be Shetty’s comedy film.

While heaping praise on Akshay Kumar in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Warsi revealed that he is again going to work with the Sky Force actor after their film, Welcome to the Jungle. Since Arshad is excited to start working on Golmaal 5 next, his revelation points to Akshay’s appearance in the movie.

Watch the interview below:

“We are doing another film together. Abhi kaam shuru hoga. Badi mazeydaar film hai. (The work will begin now, it's a very fun film.) Let’s see. It will be announced now,” Arshad shared. Earlier, Variety India reported that Akshay will be seen playing the main antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn in the film. Besides Akki, Ajay, and Arshad, actors like Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar will also feature in Golmaal 5.

Arshad Warsi on Asur Season 5

In the same interview, the Hulchul actor spilled the beans about Asur Season 3 plans. Arshad said that since the series needs intense research, the writers are taking time to perfect it. Having said that, they are working on it and have written the third season. “It is very interesting. They’re now working on the dates, and hopefully we will start shooting soon,” revealed the actor who plays Dhananjay Rajpoot (DJ) in the psychological crime thriller TV series.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi did King and The Ba***ds of Bollywood because of Shah Rukh Khan, says Suhana Khan is 'bound to succeed'