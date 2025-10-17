EXCLUSIVE: Dinesh Vijan plans special mid-night shows for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma on October 20

Keeping up with his unique promotional streak, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan will hold special midnight shows for Thamma on October 20. As the film gears up for a big Diwali 2025 release, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna are leaving no stone unturned to create the much-needed buzz among the moviegoers. The new move by Maddock Films allows fans to be the first to watch Thamma, a day before its nationwide release on October 21.

A source close to the development reveals, "Dinesh Vijan is planning special midnight shows for Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, on October 20. After successfully hosting similar midnight screenings for Munjya and Stree 2, he’s continuing the strategy with Thamma as part of his cinematic universe. These shows will be paid previews across major national multiplex chains, offering fans an exclusive early experience before the film’s official release on October 21."

Thamma is expected to open at the box office, with early estimates suggesting a first-day collection of around Rs. 17–22 crore. The film has generated buzz owing to its intriguing trailer and storyline around how an ordinary man deals with supernatural powers.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi appear in special songs, while Varun Dhawan will have a cameo, reprising his role from Bhediya. Meanwhile, there seem to be more surprises in the film. However, the makers have kept it all under wraps.

