EXCLUSIVE: Director Shoojit Sircar to helm mythological comedy movie with Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao

Director Shoojit Sircar is widely celebrated for a variety of his films, such as October, Sardar Udham, and more. However, his films like Vicky Donor and Piku hold a special place in the audience's hearts. Now, the director is set to return to the genre with a mythological comedy venture starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

A source confirms, “Director Shoojit Sircar is returning to comedy after a few years, and this time with a new sub-genre. The filmmaker is attempting to explore a fresh facet of humor in cinema, one that is rarely explored in Indian films. The film will begin shooting in 2026 and will be one of the most unconventional projects made in Indian cinema.”

The source further reveals that Sircar will explore and reinvent a key chapter of the Mahabharata with a comedic approach, giving a new spin to the epic tale. As this one-of-a-kind mythological comedy drama takes shape, the director will be casting Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is touted to be witty and to make the best use of eccentric comedy, balancing modern elements with a rooted narrative while staying true to the mythological epic.

Shoojit Sircar’s previous film

Director Shoojit Sircar last helmed the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want to Talk. The drama film is based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor facing life-altering surgery while navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood.

Apart from Bachchan, the movie featured Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, Pearl Dey, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and many more in key roles.

Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the web series The Family Man Season 3, directed by Raj and DK. The show explores a new threat faced by the iconic spy, one that even puts his personal life in peril.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in a lead role in the film Maalik. He later made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba****ds of Bollywood.

