EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani on Radhe, Ek Villian Returns & more: ‘I hope people see a different version of me’

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Disha Patani opens up about her new film with Salman Khan, Radhe, her future projects and more.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release on 13th May 2021 and the star cast is quite the treat. From Prabhudeva directing the film to playing the hero, all the fans are excited about the release. The film also has actors like Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and in the star cast. Disha has already shared screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat and she’s back at it with Radhe. When asked about the film, she said, “I’m very excited and nervous at the same time. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction and hoping that they really enjoy the film.”

The star cast is only something an actor could dream of, here’s what she said when asked about working with Prabhudeva to Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda to Jackie Shroff, “It’s so much fun. As you said, all of them are legendary actors and there’s so much to learn every day on set. When you’re working with them, you try and understand what kind of technique they’re using. There’s so much learning. Especially working with Prabhu sir, I feel like he’s a very giving director, he’s a great actor as well. It’s so easy to work with him, he knows exactly what he wants - he shows you, he acts it out. Every day it feels like you’re living a journey, every day is a new day. Everyone used to improvise and everyone gave their inputs, so yeah, a lot of fun. Of course, I was working with the biggest star in the country, what more could you ask for?”

We’ve already seen Disha Patani and Salman Khan shake a leg in Slow Motion and they are back with Seeti Maar in Radhe, when asked how was the experience, she says, “I was so intimidated. I had to dance in front of Prabhu sir who is the Dance God. Sometimes he’ll be like, ‘Okay Disha, show me!’ and I used to get so nervous because he’s so good. He was so kind and patient with me, he let me do 100 takes and it was fine. It was difficult for me because I hadn’t danced to a song like this before. The style is different, it’s hip hop and a mix of that South Indian style. And Salman sir has his own style, when he’s dancing nobody is seeing anyone else. His aura is so big, you can’t really take your eyes off him, so I had to put my 100% effort.”

On the work front, Disha has signed two more projects. One is Ek Villian Returns which is directed by Mohit Suri. She’s also working on a new project by Ekta Kapoor called KTina. When asked she says, “I don’t know how much I can talk about those films. The next one which is coming out is Ek Villian 2 and I hope people see a different version of me and I hope people enjoy that.”

