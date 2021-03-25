EXCLUSIVE: Dongri to Dubai director Shujaat Saudagar tests Covid 19 positive, cast & crew in quarantine.

The cast and crew of web show Dongri to Dubai also underwent Covid 19 tests since the director along with a few others tested positive.

Filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar, who has been working on his upcoming web series Dongri to Dubaiproduced by Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani, has quarantined himself after he tested positive for Covid19. After Shujaat tested positive, the show's shoot came to a halt and the cast and crew immediately self-quarantined themselves. The cast and crew also underwent Covid 19 tests since the director along with a few others has tested positive.

As per sources, it has almost been a week since the entire cast and crew has been under self isolation. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shujaat Saudagar, actresses Kritika Kamra and Amyra Dastur but all remained unavailable for comment.

The web series is based on the book, Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia and it chronicles the rise of Dawood Ibrahim. With Avinash Tiwari in the lead role, the show will also see Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur and Kay Kay Menon playing pivotal role in the film.

Unfortunately, Excel Entertainment's Dongri to Dubai went on floor just before the pandemic wreaked havoc. In mid May 2020 the show’s set was demolished as it was unused during the lockdown period. The makers finally reconstructed the set in January 2021, seven months after they pulled it down due to pandemic. And yet again, the shooting has now come to a grinding halt.

The web series is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book and will be directed by Shujaat Saudagar who had last helmed Rock On 2. It will be bank rolled by Excel Entertainment.

