Dune Part 3 is among the biggest releases of the year. The Hollywood sci-fi spectacle starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and others is slated to be released in India on December 18, 2026. Fans have been waiting for its advance sales to open for a long time, and now we have an exciting update on the same.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the advance sale of Dune Part 3 is all set to open in India from Friday, November 20 onwards. That will be about a month before its release date. A source close to the development revealed that the makers are planning to open advances in India this Friday. The source further added that the team is also organising paid previews in premium formats prior to its release. These previews will be organised in selected locations only.

The decision to open bookings almost a month in advance clearly shows the confidence the makers have in the film. With the kind of fan following the Dune franchise has built in India, especially among IMAX and premium format audiences, trade experts are expecting a massive response once the ticket windows open. The paid previews, which will be held in select cities, are also expected to create huge word-of-mouth ahead of the film’s release.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune Part 3 is clashing with another tentpole Hollywood release, Avengers: Doomsday, at the box office. Interestingly, Doomsday is releasing in India a day before Dune 3. Also, it kicked off pre-sales on a historic note in India. Now, all eyes are on Dune 3's advances.

The clash is already being touted as one of the biggest box office battles in recent years. While Avengers: Doomsday has the advantage of the Marvel fandom and its mass appeal, Dune Part 3 has its own loyal audience that swears by its cinematic experience, storytelling, and visual grandeur. The battle for screens, especially IMAX and other premium formats, is going to be intense.

Dune Part 1 and Dune Part 2 not only won critical acclaim but also emerged as big successes at the worldwide box office. The upcoming installment marks the end of the popular sci-fi trilogy. The trailer has generated immense buzz among moviegoers, which should be reflected in its initial rush too, when the advances open in India tomorrow.

All in all, December 2026 is going to be a feast for cinema lovers as several big tentpole movies are marching towards the big screen. There will be an intense battle for showcasing, too. It will be interesting to see how Dune Part 3 performs in India and whether it can brave the wave of Avengers: Doomsday or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday enters Indian Box Office with a Bang, Amasses Rs. 20 Cr plus in presales in first 24 hours