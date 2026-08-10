Exclusive: Emraan Hashmi roped in to play Mehmood in R.D. Burman Biopic

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Emraan Hashmi has joined the ambitious biopic on legendary music composer R.D. Burman. After Akshay Kumar, Emraan has signed on the dotted line to play the significant role of veteran actor, singer, director and producer Mehmood in the much-awaited project.

The R.D. Burman biopic is being helmed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film brings together an interesting combination of talent as it will explore the life and legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated music composers. Akshay Kumar is already attached to the project and will be seen as Rajesh Khanna while Emraan Hashmi’s addition adds another prominent name to the cast.

According to sources, Emraan Hashmi will portray Mehmood, who shared a close and memorable association with R.D. Burman. Their bond went beyond their professional collaborations, with the two sharing a strong friendship and creative camaraderie. Mehmood was among the personalities who played an important role in R.D. Burman’s journey in the Hindi film industry.

For Emraan, stepping into the shoes of Mehmood will be a challenging role, given the late veteran actor’s comic timing, personality and contribution to Indian cinema. The casting is expected to add another layer to the story of R.D. Burman and the people who were part of his extraordinary journey.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the makers gearing up to take the ambitious project on floors in September. More casting details to be revealed as the team progresses with the shoot.

With Neeraj Pandey at the helm and co-producer with Excel Entertainment, the R.D. Burman biopic is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated music biopics. Emraan’s portrayal of Mehmood will be one of the key elements to watch out for as the film revisits the life, music and relationships surrounding the legendary composer.

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